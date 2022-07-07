Roanoke police chase ends in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A chase that started in the city of Roanoke ended in Botetourt County Thursday afternoon.

Read Mountain Road is closed until further notice in the area of Downing Street, according to Botetourt County Sheriff Matt Ward.

Ward says Roanoke Police were chasing an “armed subject,” and that chase ended in the 3000 block of Read Mountain Road.

Ward is not giving information yet about the status of the person being chased, but says the medical examiner’s office is part of the investigation, and says there is no danger or threat to the community.

While drivers are asked to avoid the area, parents of children at Miniworld are asked to use Appletree to get to Downing.

