Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk
Advertisement

Roanoke police chase ends in Botetourt County

(KY3)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A chase that started in the city of Roanoke ended in Botetourt County Thursday afternoon.

Read Mountain Road is closed until further notice in the area of Downing Street, according to Botetourt County Sheriff Matt Ward.

Ward says Roanoke Police were chasing an “armed subject,” and that chase ended in the 3000 block of Read Mountain Road.

Ward is not giving information yet about the status of the person being chased, but says the medical examiner’s office is part of the investigation, and says there is no danger or threat to the community.

While drivers are asked to avoid the area, parents of children at Miniworld are asked to use Appletree to get to Downing.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Bedford Police
Bedford Police look for woman after situation at Walmart
Julio Alvarado-Dubon (left) and Rolman A. Balacarcel were arrested after police say they were...
Richmond Police: Tip from ‘hero citizen’ prevented mass shooting at Dogwood Dell
The chance for severe weather is still possible on Friday.
Weather Alert Day: Continuing to see storms fire up
Jamie Lynn Ferguson, accused of being part of the January 2021 DC Capitol riot
Henry County woman signs plea agreement for charge in connection with January 6
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway

Latest News

This month, you can also find Waldo in businesses in Henry County.
‘Where’s Waldo?’ scavenger hunt in Henry County
Derek Chauvin agreed to a sentence of 20 to 25 years in his December plea to a federal charge...
Chauvin gets 21 years for violating Floyd’s civil rights
Effort Underway to Revitalize Childcare Industry in Blacksburg
Effort Underway to Revitalize Childcare Industry in Blacksburg
Crafter's Corner Opens in Christiansburg
Crafter's Corner Opens in Christiansburg