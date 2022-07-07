Roanoke Valley non-profit seeks partnerships, donations for creation of hospitality house

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Valley has become a hub for medical treatment in the region, meaning patients and families often travel from far away for care. As a result, a local non-profit is working to ease the financial burden on families traveling to the area with a plan to create a new facility providing the comforts of home.

“If ever we’ve needed a place where people can come and stay, it’s now,” says Dr. William Fintel with Blue Ridge Cancer Center.

For an official with the Hospitality House of the Blue Ridge, the dream is an idea that grew from wanting to return the favor following a personal experience.

“When my dad passed away in 2017, we had been staying off and on at the SECU house in Winston-Salem and while we were staying there, my dad said on a number of occasions ‘does Roanoke have one of these?’ and I told him that we didn’t, and he said ‘well they should,’” Terrianne Julian, the program’s executive director, shares.

According to organizers, they soon will.

The Hospitality House of the Blue Ridge is on a mission to ease financial stress on families and adults seeking inpatient and outpatient medical care in the Roanoke Valley.

“Roanoke is and actually has been a regional hub for a very long time,” explains Julian. “We’ve done a lot of research with the three hospitals in the area, and on average we have 160 families that are inpatient or have a loved one that is inpatient that needs somewhere to stay.”

Their findings suggest that nearly one quarter of patients at Carilion Roanoke Memorial, LewisGale, and Salem VA travel from more than 50 miles away.

That’s the basis behind their vision- A structure with 30 rooms to house the families, loved ones, and outpatient people to ease financial stress and provide a sense of comfort, all while eliminating a hurdle to providing treatment.

“It seems to go without saying that if you take away some burdens of laundry and food and ‘where am I going to stay?’ and hotel bills, people’s stress levels are going to fall,” adds Dr. Fintel. “First of all people are going to say ‘yes I can come for treatment’ and they are going to enjoy it a little more if that’s possible to stay.”

Getting patients in the door and surrounded with the support of the community.

“I picture my grandkids doing the Wednesday night dinner spaghetti. People coming in and serving these people who are in great need. It really will be a community-wide event when we finally have it,” he continues.

Currently, the organization helps families as much as they can through partnerships with local hotels.

They are looking for businesses, families, and individuals to donate with a goal of $7 million for the house.

It’s a goal that for the program’s executive director, reminds her of the vision she formed from her experience with her father.

“I think of him every single day and every time I talk about it especially. He would want it,” says Julian.

So far, the organization has about $100,000 toward its goal. Click here to get involved and donate.

