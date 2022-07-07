Southwest Virginia included in $46 million awarded by Virginia Housing for public housing projects

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - On Wednesday, Virginia Housing announced that 25 housing and redevelopment authorities across the commonwealth are receiving a total of $46 million in grant money for current and new public housing projects.

That grant money will be going to a handful of locations in Southwest Virginia, including Danville ($1,265,928), Lynchburg ($973,030), Roanoke ($3,836,496) and Wytheville ($583,518).

”We thought this year we would take a special allocation of our funding and match a federal amount that comes in. So this is kind of a one time infusion really meant to jumpstart a lot of that transformation and redevelopment activity,” said Chris Thompson, director of strategic housing for Virginia Housing.

For more information, you can find the full press release from Virginia Housing below:

“Virginia Housing has allocated a percentage of its annual REACH resources to support public housing revitalization. (REACH is a multifaceted resource that Virginia Housing uses to support vital housing initiatives through its Homeownership, Rental and Community Outreach programs). $46 million will be awarded to 25 housing agencies across the state in the form of a one-time Public Housing Revitalization (PHR) grant with the purpose of facilitating and accelerating 38 projects to transform, rehabilitate, or improve Redevelopment and Housing Authorities’ (RHA) existing public housing stock.

The grant will help fill funding gaps in public housing transformation projects that are under development or in the planning stages, ultimately providing much needed financial resources to aid in the financing of new public housing transformation projects and funding of capital improvements that will enhance and extend the useful life of traditional public housing units.

There are currently 25 RHAs in the Commonwealth which have public housing portfolios supported by the U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Capital Fund Program (CFP). While this funding is available annually, a significant gap has existed for decades between the HUD funding for public housing capital needs and the actual needs of these RHAs. Because public housing serves such an important solution when it comes to housing many residents across the Commonwealth, Virginia Housing developed this new resource to provide a one-time match to the HUD CFP.

“Virginia Housing has long worked side-by-side with the Public Housing Authority network to help these organizations maintain and create housing options for many of Virginia’s residents. This new resource will be a catalyst for the continued revitalization and transformation of these vital communities,” says Chris Thompson, Director of Strategic Housing at Virginia Housing.

The RHAs who will receive the allocated funds from Virginia Housing and the amounts can be found in the chart below.

Abingdon Redevelopment and Housing Authority $75,075.00

Alexandria Redevelopment and Housing Authority $1,938,000.00

Bristol Redevelopment and Housing Authority $912,000.00

Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority $1,025,764.00

Chesapeake Redevelopment and Housing Authority $1,327,337.00

Cumberland Plateau Regional Housing Authority $651,261.00

Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority $1,265,928.00

Hampton Redevelopment and Housing Authority $1,675,827.00

Hopewell Redevelopment and Housing Authority $944,954.00

Lee County Redevelopment and Housing Authority $154,909.00

Lynchburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority $973,030.00

Marion Redevelopment and Housing Authority $637,685.00

Newport News Redevelopment and Housing Authority $3,672,566.00

Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority $8,426,268.00

Norton Redevelopment and Housing Authority $547,006.00

Petersburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority $989,647.00

Portsmouth Redevelopment and Housing Authority $1,729,133.00

Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority $11,550,634.00

Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority $3,836,496.00

Scott County Redevelopment and Housing Authority $232,420.00

Suffolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority $1,229,244.00

Waynesboro Redevelopment and Housing Authority $483,003.00

Williamsburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority $299,180.00

Wytheville Redevelopment and Housing Authority $583,518.00

Wise County Redevelopment and Housing Authority $486,727.00

For more information about how Virginia Housing is helping communities, visit https://www.virginiahousing.com/partners/housing-partners/grant or contact grants@virginahousing.com.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.