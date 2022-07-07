Teen girl killed in Grayson County crash

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A 17-year-old girl was killed in a crash in Grayson County Wednesday.

Virginia State Police are investigating the two-vehicle crash that occurred at 12:30 p.m. July 6 on Route 805, less than a mile south of Route 604.

Police say the driver of a Chevrolet Suburban SUV was headed north on Route 805. As she went into a curve, she crossed into the southbound lane and hit a Chevrolet Cobalt sedan head-on, causing the Suburban to spin and overturn in the road. The Cobalt went off the road and hit a fence. The teenage girl was the driver of that car.

The 90-year-old driver of the Suburban was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries, according to police, who say charges are pending.

Grayson County Schools Superintendent Kelly Wilmore identified the teenage girl as Icyonna Wright, who was a rising senior in the class of 2023. Wright was active in FFA and enrolled in a Criminal Justice program, wanting to be a police officer, according to Wilmore, who said the girl will be greatly missed and had a “tremendous future.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.