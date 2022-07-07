Hometown Local
Tornado confirmed in Grayson County

(KY3)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - This week’s severe weather in Virginia included an EF-1 tornado in Grayson County, according to the National Weather Service.

NWS in Blacksburg completed a survey of damage related to thunderstorms over the Baywood community in Grayson County Tuesday evening, concluding the damage was the result of an EF-1 tornado with estimated winds of 95 miles per hour.

Tornado damage was contained within a larger area of straight line wind damage, according to NWS.

The tornado touched down near the intersection of Cross Roads Drive and Old Baywood Road, where it snapped a mature hardwood tree mid-truck. A swirling pattern was also noted in a nearby grass field, according to NWS.

The tornado proceeded southeast while intermittently snapping or uprooting trees along Greenwich and Delhart roads before dissipating, according to NWS.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

