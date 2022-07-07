Tornado confirmed in Grayson County

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - This week’s severe weather in Virginia included an EF-1 tornado in Grayson County, according to the National Weather Service.

NWS in Blacksburg completed a survey of damage related to thunderstorms over the Baywood community in Grayson County Tuesday evening, concluding the damage was the result of an EF-1 tornado with estimated winds of 95 miles per hour.

Tornado damage was contained within a larger area of straight line wind damage, according to NWS.

The tornado touched down near the intersection of Cross Roads Drive and Old Baywood Road, where it snapped a mature hardwood tree mid-truck. A swirling pattern was also noted in a nearby grass field, according to NWS.

The tornado proceeded southeast while intermittently snapping or uprooting trees along Greenwich and Delhart roads before dissipating, according to NWS.

No injuries were reported.

