Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk
Advertisement

Two-vehicle crash on Challenger Ave cleared

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE: The road has reopened. Police say hazmat is on scene cleaning up oil from the shoulder of the road.

EARLIER STORY: ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A two-vehicle crash in Roanoke County Thursday morning is causing delays, according to the Roanoke County Police Department.

Police say the crash occurred at 6:40 a.m., on Challenger Ave at Valley Gateway Blvd.

The eastbound side of Challenger Ave is currently blocked off. A detour is in place but drivers can expect delays in that area.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Bedford Police
Bedford Police look for woman after situation at Walmart
Julio Alvarado-Dubon (left) and Rolman A. Balacarcel were arrested after police say they were...
Richmond Police: Tip from ‘hero citizen’ prevented mass shooting at Dogwood Dell
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Fentanyl is extremely deadly, with a relatively tiny amount needed to cause a fatal overdose.
Drugs seized from Wytheville home; boy taken by Social Services
Jamie Lynn Ferguson, accused of being part of the January 2021 DC Capitol riot
Henry County woman signs plea agreement for charge in connection with January 6

Latest News

Roadwork Continues Along Blue Ridge Parkway
Roadwork Continues Along Blue Ridge Parkway
The construction is set to be complete by July 11.
Blue Ridge Parkway construction set to be finished by July 11
Generic police lights
Wirtz woman killed in Franklin County crash
Enrollment opens for DMV program to spread highway use fee payment