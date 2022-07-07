Two-vehicle crash on Challenger Ave cleared

UPDATE: The road has reopened. Police say hazmat is on scene cleaning up oil from the shoulder of the road.

EARLIER STORY: ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A two-vehicle crash in Roanoke County Thursday morning is causing delays, according to the Roanoke County Police Department.

Police say the crash occurred at 6:40 a.m., on Challenger Ave at Valley Gateway Blvd.

The eastbound side of Challenger Ave is currently blocked off. A detour is in place but drivers can expect delays in that area.

