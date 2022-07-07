Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk
Advertisement

VDOT to host I-81 committee meeting, public input requested

VDOT to host I-81 committee meeting, public input requested
VDOT to host I-81 committee meeting, public input requested(Credit: IIHS)
By Janay Reece
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The public will have the chance to give feedback on ways to improve the Interstate 81 corridor.

Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) wants to hear from the public, and you have a chance to do so on Thursday.

The I-81 Advisory Committee is charged with providing advice and making recommendations to the Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB) regarding the development of the I-81 Corridor Improvement Program (CIP) and updates to the I-81 CIP, as directed in Chapter 846 of the 2019 Acts of Assembly.

The committee has 15 voting members: seven Virginia lawmakers, three CTB members representing the Bristol, Salem and Staunton districts, and the five chairs of the planning district commissions. The Virginia Department of Transportation commissioner and the Department of Rail and Public Transportation director serve on the committee ex officio in nonvoting capacities.

The CTB approved the I-81 CIP in December 2018. The $2 billion package of targeted improvements were funded by the Virginia General Assembly and signed into law in spring 2019.

More information about the I-81 CIP can be found at Improve81.org. The website includes interactive maps and timelines, and details about upcoming and current projects that are designed to improve safety, increase reliability and foster economic growth along the 325-mile corridor.

The Interstate 81 Advisory Committee is scheduled to meet on July 7 at 1:00 p.m. in the Shenandoah Room of the Hotel Roanoke and Conference Center, 110 Shenandoah Ave. NW, Roanoke, Va. 24016.

The public is invited to attend the meeting in person, or review meeting materials online and submit questions over the phone.

There will be a designated time for public comment during the meeting. Comments can be submitted by dialing 617-675-4444, followed by the PIN ‪323 329 033 9157#. A caller may be placed on hold until others who have called in earlier have had the opportunity to speak.

The meeting agenda and related documents and materials will be posted on Improve81.org, the dedicated website for the I-81 Corridor Improvement Program, at the following link: http://improve81.org/advisory-committee-and-meetings/advisory-committee/default.asp. Following the meeting, a video of the proceedings will also be posted at this link.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Bedford Police
Bedford Police look for woman after situation at Walmart
Julio Alvarado-Dubon (left) and Rolman A. Balacarcel were arrested after police say they were...
Richmond Police: Tip from ‘hero citizen’ prevented mass shooting at Dogwood Dell
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Fentanyl is extremely deadly, with a relatively tiny amount needed to cause a fatal overdose.
Drugs seized from Wytheville home; boy taken by Social Services
Jamie Lynn Ferguson, accused of being part of the January 2021 DC Capitol riot
Henry County woman signs plea agreement for charge in connection with January 6

Latest News

We have a Slight Risk of severe weather in the south and southeastern part of our region.
Thursday July 7, Morning FastCast
The Least of These Ministry's building on Wednesday afternoon.
The Least of These Ministry sees significant increase of people in need
Long Mil Dam to be Removed
Council provides update on Danville Long Mill Dam removal
The Roanoke Valley SPCA honored a long-time staffer with a retirement "pawty" Wednesday...
Roanoke Valley SPCA holds retirement “pawty”