Virginia residents asked for opinions about transportation

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/VDOT & DRPT Release) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT) are asking residents throughout the Commonwealth to respond to two surveys with input on travel preferences and opinions.

Both agencies say results from the surveys will help officials and planners determine where and how to make transportation investments for improvements such as bridges and roads, as well as cycling, walking and other transit projects. Any information provided on either survey will be confidential, according to both agencies.

Randomly selected Virginia residents may receive requests for the following surveys via mail:

National Household Travel Survey

The National Household Travel Survey is conducted every five to seven years by the Federal Highway Administration to collect data about trends in personal and household travel.

Respondents receive access to a secure website, according to the agencies, where they will be asked to answer questions regarding their household, vehicles and daily travel. The survey takes about 15 minutes to complete.

Respondents who complete the survey will receive a $10 check to the address provided at the end of the survey. Depending on the responses provided, follow-up questions may be asked with additional compensation. The $2 bill attached to the letter is an initial thank you, say the agencies.

The National Household Travel Survey runs until January 2023. For more info, visit nhts.ornl.gov.

VTrans Biennial Transportation Survey

The Virginia Office of Intermodal Planning and Investment, in partnership with WBA Research, is conducting a survey to support the Virginia Transportation Plan (VTrans), designed to guide the development of transportation goals and objectives, as well as the selection of transportation projects.

For this survey, each respondent will use a unique six-character password to access a secure website, say the agencies, where respondents will complete the 20-minute survey. Respondents who complete the survey will receive a $10 e-gift card from WBA Research.

If you receive the survey and prefer to answer the survey over the phone, you can call 833-397-4141 to schedule an interview at your convenience.

The VTrans Biennial Transportation Survey is scheduled to begin July 8 and run until October 2022. For more info, visit vtrans.org/vision/opinion-survey.

