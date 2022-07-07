‘Where’s Waldo?’ scavenger hunt in Henry County

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We know the red-and-white stripe-wearing Waldo can be found hiding in the pages of Where’s Waldo? books. This month, you can also find Waldo in businesses in Henry County.

Local bookstore Books and Crannies has partnered with American Bookseller Association and Candlewick Press for some fun hide-and-seek. People can pick up a stamp card at any of the 25 participating businesses and start the hunt.

Owner of Books and Crannies DeShanta Hairston said this summer activity encourages people to support local businesses.

“Local businesses are the heart of the community and pouring back into these businesses is what keeps our community thriving,” explained Hairston. “And I don’t think so many people realize how much money goes back into the community when you support a local business versus a big corporation. So, this ‘Where’s Waldo?’ event is to hopefully drive people to support these businesses.”

There will be a big celebration in “Books and Crannies” at the end of the month where prizes will be given out.

The 25 participating small businesses are:

Books and Crannies

The Boutique Uptown

Virginia Museum of Natural History

Livy’s ice cream shop

Fenderz Drive In

The TAD Space

Pure Perfection Barber

Daily Grind Cafe

Movie Town

Railway Cafe

Piedmont Arts

Marvel Freaks

Sole Zone VA

The Ground Floor

50 Shadez of Flavor

Unique Styles & Designs

Daintea Bakery Cafe

Cocoa Trail Chocolates

Sportlanes

Starling Ave Cards & Comics

Blue Ridge Library

Sweet Heaven Candy Store

Crossfit 276

Hamlet Kitchen

Friday’s Garden Deli

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.