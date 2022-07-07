‘Where’s Waldo?’ scavenger hunt in Henry County
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We know the red-and-white stripe-wearing Waldo can be found hiding in the pages of Where’s Waldo? books. This month, you can also find Waldo in businesses in Henry County.
Local bookstore Books and Crannies has partnered with American Bookseller Association and Candlewick Press for some fun hide-and-seek. People can pick up a stamp card at any of the 25 participating businesses and start the hunt.
Owner of Books and Crannies DeShanta Hairston said this summer activity encourages people to support local businesses.
“Local businesses are the heart of the community and pouring back into these businesses is what keeps our community thriving,” explained Hairston. “And I don’t think so many people realize how much money goes back into the community when you support a local business versus a big corporation. So, this ‘Where’s Waldo?’ event is to hopefully drive people to support these businesses.”
There will be a big celebration in “Books and Crannies” at the end of the month where prizes will be given out.
The 25 participating small businesses are:
Books and Crannies
The Boutique Uptown
Virginia Museum of Natural History
Livy’s ice cream shop
Fenderz Drive In
The TAD Space
Pure Perfection Barber
Daily Grind Cafe
Movie Town
Railway Cafe
Piedmont Arts
Marvel Freaks
Sole Zone VA
The Ground Floor
50 Shadez of Flavor
Unique Styles & Designs
Daintea Bakery Cafe
Cocoa Trail Chocolates
Sportlanes
Starling Ave Cards & Comics
Blue Ridge Library
Sweet Heaven Candy Store
Crossfit 276
Hamlet Kitchen
Friday’s Garden Deli
