Clear bag policy put in place for Downtown Roanoke shows

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A week before the first concert in the 2022 Budweiser Summer Series, Downtown Roanoke, Inc. (DRI) has implemented a Clear Bag Policy designed to help ensure the safety of concert-goers, accelerate entry into Elmwood Park and improve the guest experience at concerts.

Permissible bags are as follows:

One-gallon clear plastic zip-seal bag

Small clutch bags or small bags that do not exceed 5.5″ x 8.5″ (not including strap/handles)

Clear bags smaller than 12″ x 6″ x 12″

Medical bags and diaper bags after inspection

All bags will be checked upon entry, according to DRI.

Available parking for summer concert events includes PARK Roanoke locations:

Elmwood Park Garage, 402 Williamson Road - $5 flat rate - Cash Only - garage opens at 4:30pm on show day

Elmwood Lot, 197 Bullitt Avenue - $5 flat rate - Cash Only - lot opens at 4:30pm on show day

Market Lot, 120 Church Ave SE - flat rate parking for $3 after 4:00pm

Other parking includes: parkroanoke.com

