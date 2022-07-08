Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk
Advertisement

Clear bag policy put in place for Downtown Roanoke shows

(KAUZ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A week before the first concert in the 2022 Budweiser Summer Series, Downtown Roanoke, Inc. (DRI) has implemented a Clear Bag Policy designed to help ensure the safety of concert-goers, accelerate entry into Elmwood Park and improve the guest experience at concerts.

Permissible bags are as follows:

One-gallon clear plastic zip-seal bag

Small clutch bags or small bags that do not exceed 5.5″ x 8.5″ (not including strap/handles)

Clear bags smaller than 12″ x 6″ x 12″

Medical bags and diaper bags after inspection

All bags will be checked upon entry, according to DRI.

Available parking for summer concert events includes PARK Roanoke locations:

Elmwood Park Garage, 402 Williamson Road - $5 flat rate - Cash Only - garage opens at 4:30pm on show day

Elmwood Lot, 197 Bullitt Avenue - $5 flat rate - Cash Only - lot opens at 4:30pm on show day

Market Lot, 120 Church Ave SE - flat rate parking for $3 after 4:00pm

Other parking includes: parkroanoke.com

For a full list of show day information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke Police Chase Ends in Botetourt County
Roanoke police chase ends with self-inflicted death in Botetourt County
Courtesy: Bedford Police
Bedford Police look for woman after situation at Walmart
Teen girl killed in Grayson County crash
Main threat form storms today would be strong damaging wind gusts and heavy rainfall.
Weather Alert Day - Showers and storms develop today
The Richmond Police Department says charges are pending after a woman shot at a panhandler who...
Panhandler shot at after asking woman for money, hitting her with chair, police say

Latest News

A Marginal Risk of severe weather today.
Friday July 8, Midday FastCast
HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: Marshall Tucker Band Plays The Cove
HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: Marshall Tucker Band Plays The Cove
Sinkland Farms will be hosting its Sunflower Festival beginning July 8.
Sinkland Farms Sunflower Festival kicks off in Christiansburg
Sinkland Farms Sunflower Festival Returns
Sinkland Farms Sunflower Festival Returns