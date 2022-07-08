Community remembers Linda Wickline

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Linda Wickline was killed in a crash one week ago and the community is grieving the loss.

Debbie Mays met Linda Wickline after babysitting her daughter, Candance, over 40 years ago and they became best friends.

“I was devastated, I never in a million years would I thought it was her,” said Mays.

Wickline is described by her friends as someone who would help anyone however she could.

“I fell, and she brought dinner to me that was a couple of weeks ago and that was the last time I saw her,” added Mays.

Caring, is the word that all her friends keep repeating.

“I don’t think I ever knew anyone that has such a heart of gold like she did,” said Mays. “I mean she would do anything for anybody. She always put anybody before her.”

Her 17-year-long coworker and friend at Virginia Military Institute said Wickline was the backbone of the office.

“She knew so much and could help in any capacity, and she never shied away from a challenge,” explained Kelly.

Wickline was also a part of the Botetourt County Farm Bureau Women’s committee and part of the family behind Beaver Dam farm.

“She wanted to make sure people knew how important farms were to the community,” added Kelly.

The annual sunflower festival at Beaver Dam Farm will go on this fall because they believe that’s what Wickline would’ve wanted.

“She enjoyed sunflowers and she enjoyed seeing people coming in happy and leaving happy because they enjoyed being in nature.”

There will be a celebration of life held Saturday at 10 a.m. at the sunflower farm and the family asks people to dress casually.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.