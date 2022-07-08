Electric vehicle charging made available in Floyd

FLOYD, Va. (WDBJ) - Electric vehicle charging is now available in the Town of Floyd.

Citizens Telephone Cooperative has installed an EV Charging Station, calling it “CitiZap,” based on an increased number of electric vehicles passing through the town each day. The charging station is at the intersection of East Main Street and Jacksonville Street.

The station is a Level 2 Fast Charging Station with an SAE J1772 plug, according to Citizens, designed to fully charge a battery such as in a Chevy Bolt in 6 to 8 hours. It’s a 240-volt charger.

“We want to make charging easy for our customers and guests in our area,” said WAN Technician Dean Wood.

The company’s charging station has two plugs and a QR Code on each charging plug. The customer will download the EvGateway App from Google Play or Apple App Store and scan or swipe an RFID to connect, charge, and pay for the EV charge at 20 cents per kWh.

The company, which has a year left of a project installing fiber optics throughout Floyd County, also added an electric car to its vehicle fleet.

“A 2021 Chevy Bolt that never needs gas and never needs an oil change,” said Greg Sapp, the General Manager of Citizens. “The Bolt has a range of around 259 miles, making it a perfect choice for use in and around the New River Valley.”

