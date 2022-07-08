Hometown Local
Fleming’s Jones Signs To Run Track at George Mason

Plans to study study sports journalism
William Fleming track standout Micah Jones signed with George Mason Friday
William Fleming track standout Micah Jones signed with George Mason Friday(WDBJ)
By Travis Wells
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -William Fleming track standout Micah Jones has signed to continue his career at George Mason University in Fairfax. Jones is a multiple time state champ in several events. He’s been a sprinter and also competed in the high jump and been a part of several successful relay teams with the Colonels.

