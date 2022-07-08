Fleming’s Jones Signs To Run Track at George Mason
Plans to study study sports journalism
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -William Fleming track standout Micah Jones has signed to continue his career at George Mason University in Fairfax. Jones is a multiple time state champ in several events. He’s been a sprinter and also competed in the high jump and been a part of several successful relay teams with the Colonels.
