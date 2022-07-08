Hometown Local
Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley receives $2.6 million for affordable housing funds

The houses are set to be complete by December 2024
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley is starting building plans for 18 affordable housing options in town.

The nonprofit housing organization received $2.6 million in ARPA funding to build the single family homes by December 2024.

It’s part of a pilot program that partners with Family Promise of Greater Roanoke and Blue Ridge Independent Living Center to help low income residents find affordable housing. 14 of the 18 units will be available for permanent home ownership.

Habitat’s senior director of community engagement explained how increasing the supply of affordable housing will help families.

”Having a stable home and knowing that this is something you can afford, and build as a financial base for wealth and for health of your family long term is of inestimable value,” Betty Jean Wolfe said.

The applications for the program open in December. Habitat is looking for more volunteers to build the homes in Northwest Roanoke.

