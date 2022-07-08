Hometown Local
Local Colors announced the third annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration

Performances at the stage of the Hispanic Heritage Festival held last year.
Performances at the stage of the Hispanic Heritage Festival held last year.(Local Colors)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Local colors announced the third annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration will be bigger and better this year.

The event will be Sunday, October 1st at Wells Fargo Plaza. It will honor the contributions of the Hispanic population in our hometowns.

Local colors Executive Director Lisa Spencer says she’s excited for school children to participate in the event after they weren’t able to be involved last year due to the pandemic.

“One of the main reasons we are doing this is to show the importance to be inclusive of the Hispanic community,” explained Spencer. “I think it’s really important for the children so they can feel included and valued.”

Vendor and performer applications are now open. Click here for more information.

