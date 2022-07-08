Hometown Local
Lynchburg’s Blackwater Music Festival postponed

(carloscastilla | wafb)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A two-day music festival set for downtown Lynchburg in August has been postponed to 2023.

The Blackwater Music Festival at Riverfront Park, originally scheduled for August 26/27, is moving venues and rescheduling festival performers to 2023 in the Historic and Warehouse Theatres, according to the Academy Center for the Arts.

A statement from the academy reads, “Bringing top-notch performers to your community sometimes requires changes like these to ensure the best possible experiences, and we appreciate your patience as we make this shift to give you the quality you deserve.”

Concert-goers are urged to contact the box office at boxoffice@academycenter.org or (434) 846-8499.

