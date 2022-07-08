Hometown Local
Man arrested for church parking lot shooting death

Michael Cerillo Mugshot
Michael Cerillo Mugshot(Campbell County Sheriff's Office)
By Jessica Mardian
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ7) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office has announced an arrest in the death of a man found shot to death in a church parking lot.

Michael Cerillo, 52 of Lexington, North Carolina, faces charges of second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and use of a firearm by a convicted felon for the death of Robert Staton.

Staton, 33 of Rustburg, was found lying in front of his car Tuesday, suffering from a gunshot wound, at First Saint Paul’s Missionary Baptist Church on Brookneal Highway.

Cerillo was taken into custody at his home by the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina.

