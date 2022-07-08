New president shares his vision for Radford University

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Radford University Board of Visitors announced Bret Danilowicz as its eighth president in December 2021.

“Having known we were going to be moving in December, but then to wait seven months to actually move, that is a long, long wait.”

Danilowicz officially started on July 1 and is already getting to work.

“We want to spend more of our time working on economic development for the area. So how do we work with our community colleges, with the economic development councils to help bring employers here that can not only support our students when they’re in the university and help them with internships, but they can also help keep our graduates in the area to help see economic development.”

Building on Radford University’s current strengths is a priority for Danilowicz.

“The university has populated many areas of the state with quality teachers. But what we’ve done is we’ve continued to offer continuing professional development for those teachers once they are teachers, which helps them be successful in their careers. We are going to be taking the history of the excellence in nursing education and expanding that into health education and working with our partners kind of in health economic development of the Roanoke area.”

We spoke with Radford leaders in the spring about enrollment numbers being down. On Thursday, we asked Danilowicz what he believes will help bring more students to Radford.

“There are students who will want to go for the richest classroom experience that they can have, those students will come here. We will continue to sell why that’s so important to students and my belief is that through time more and more students will elect to come to Radford because of that experience.”

The Radford community has already welcomed Danilowicz with open arms and he has a message for current and former Highlanders.

“I would say be proud and be bold with your tartan and your red. Celebrate you’re from Radford because it is an amazingly strong institution with a wonderful history and more people need to know about it.”

