Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk
Advertisement

Report: Vince McMahon paid more than $12M in hush money to 4 women

FILE - Vince McMahon recently stepped down as WWE's CEO and chairman.
FILE - Vince McMahon recently stepped down as WWE's CEO and chairman.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – More controversy is swirling around Vince McMahon.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the former World Wrestling Entertainment chief executive paid more than $12 million in hush money to four women to cover up allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity.

All four women were reportedly involved with WWE.

The Journal reports the women signed agreements with McMahon that prohibit them from talking about potential legal claims against – or their relationships with – McMahon.

McMahon recently stepped down from his leadership role while an investigation is conducted into another Wall Street Journal report of an alleged affair with a former employee – who is among the four women mentioned in the new report.

McMahon’s daughter, Stephanie, is filling in as interim CEO and chairwoman.

WWE has not issued a comment on the Wall Street Journal report.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke Police Chase Ends in Botetourt County
Roanoke police chase ends with self-inflicted death in Botetourt County
Courtesy: Bedford Police
Bedford Police look for woman after situation at Walmart
Teen girl killed in Grayson County crash
Main threat form storms today would be strong damaging wind gusts and heavy rainfall.
Weather Alert Day - Showers and storms develop today
The Richmond Police Department says charges are pending after a woman shot at a panhandler who...
Panhandler shot at after asking woman for money, hitting her with chair, police say

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - President Joe Biden on Friday will visit the Central Intelligence Agency to...
Biden to visit CIA as intelligence plays key role in Ukraine
Roanoke Valley Speech and Hearing Center
Roanoke Valley Speech and Hearing Center uses new tool to diagnose vertigo cause
FILE - Mounted U.S. Border Patrol agents attempt to contain migrants as they cross the Rio...
Report finds ‘unnecessary’ force by agents at Rio Grande
President Joe Biden signs an executive order on abortion access during an event in the...
Biden signs executive order on abortion access
7@four: ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’