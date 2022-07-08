Hometown Local
Roanoke house fire determined to be accidental

By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A house fire in Roanoke is estimated to have caused about $70,000 in damage, and was electrical and accidental, according to investigators.

About 8:15 a.m. July 8, Roanoke Fire-EMS was called to the 800 block of Marshall Avenue SW. Crews found smoke showing from the eaves of the house.

Once inside, firefighters found heavy smoke and heat, and the remnants of a fire that had already burned out.

No injuries were reported.

Caption

