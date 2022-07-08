Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk
Advertisement

Sinkland Farms Sunflower Festival kicks off in Christiansburg

By Janay Reece
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - Sinkland Farm’s annual Sunflower Festival is in full swing. The event has kicked off for its second year.

The festival is packed with food, vendors, music, and activities for all ages. The event will run for three weekends from July 8-24.

Proceeds from sunflower sales will go toward the International Red Cross.

Tickets for the festival can be bought at the gate for $12.

To learn more, visit the Sinkland Farms website.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke Police Chase Ends in Botetourt County
Roanoke police chase ends with self-inflicted death in Botetourt County
Courtesy: Bedford Police
Bedford Police look for woman after situation at Walmart
Teen girl killed in Grayson County crash
Main threat form storms today would be strong damaging wind gusts and heavy rainfall.
Weather Alert Day - Showers and storms develop today
The Richmond Police Department says charges are pending after a woman shot at a panhandler who...
Panhandler shot at after asking woman for money, hitting her with chair, police say

Latest News

Clear bag policy put in place for Downtown Roanoke shows
A Marginal Risk of severe weather today.
Friday July 8, Midday FastCast
HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: Marshall Tucker Band Plays The Cove
HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: Marshall Tucker Band Plays The Cove
Sinkland Farms Sunflower Festival Returns
Sinkland Farms Sunflower Festival Returns