Sinkland Farms Sunflower Festival kicks off in Christiansburg

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - Sinkland Farm’s annual Sunflower Festival is in full swing. The event has kicked off for its second year.

The festival is packed with food, vendors, music, and activities for all ages. The event will run for three weekends from July 8-24.

Proceeds from sunflower sales will go toward the International Red Cross.

Tickets for the festival can be bought at the gate for $12.

To learn more, visit the Sinkland Farms website.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.