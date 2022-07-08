Hometown Local
Small Business Development Center Lynchburg Region to hold course on family day home childcare business

Child care
Child care(Gautam Arora)
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Small Business Development Center Lynchburg Region is providing a free course for those looking to start a family day home childcare business.

They are offering the course in September to teach folks basic marketing, financial forecasting, and other tools to help make their businesses successful.

They will also discuss human resources, leadership and some safety aspects that pairs with licensing needed from the Department of Education. The SMDC says researching licensing standards and this class will put folks on a good path to a successful and safe family day home service.

“The resources that we’re providing, I’m hoping that it will give family day home providers a little more insight into getting licensed and what I mean by licensed is that once you apply for licensure, and inspector comes in and inspects your facility to make sure that it’s up to code. They are truly there to make sure the environment is safe. I think tapping into these services will give, if anything at the very least, will give families a piece of mind,” explains Anthony Andrews, early childhood education consultant with SBDC.

The course is targeted to those in the Lynchburg area and will take place every other Saturday morning until mid-December.

A link with more information is available here.

