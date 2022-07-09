Bedford County Fire and Rescue outlines impacts of significant staffing shortages

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - At full force, Bedford County Fire and Rescue has at least 40-full time staff members, right now they have 26.

“We are having a difficult time getting in applications, paramedic/firefighter, which we used to not see that,” said Chief Janet Blankenship.

One of the hardest hit departments is paramedics, which has 18 at full force. Bedford County Fire and Rescue currently has seven total. Blankenship said they started to see these shortages in summer 2021.

“Whether it was related to COVID or not, we don’t really know at this point. The research has not really showed us why we’re having such a crunch.”

That crunch impacts how many crews can respond across the more than 700 square mile county every-day.

“On a good day we’ve got our seven trucks running calls, very busy county, all trucks are busy. You can only imagine if we go down to three or four trucks, now the call volume is having to be absorbed to those three or four trucks.”

At this time, Blankenship said they are working to find ways to bring in more candidates.

“We’re all looking at other ways, what else can we do to be creative to help this shortage. We just encourage anybody, if you’re interested reach out to us, we’ll definitely get you pointed in the right direction.”

A minimum salary raise has now gone into effect for Bedford County Fire and Rescue. Blankenship said it’s not a competition with other counties, but it is important in attracting new people.

