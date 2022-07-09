Man taken to hospital after early morning Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was found shot with non-critical injuries inside a home in the 800 block of Queen Avenue NW early Saturday morning.

Roanoke Police say they were alerted by the city’s E-911 Center at around 2:45 to a report of a person that had been shot. At around 1:50 a.m., police had already responded to the same home for a disorder involving people that knew each other. Some left the scene after talking with officers.

Quintiy L. Steelman, 20 of Roanoke, was found to be a suspect, and arrived at the Roanoke Police Department at around 5 a.m. this morning. There, he was interviewed by police and taken into custody with charges of Malicious Wounding and Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony.

Both Steelman and the victim know each other, and this appears to be an isolated case related to the previous disorder.

After a few hours, Steelman was granted a bond by the Roanoke Magistrate’s Office and released.

