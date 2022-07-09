Hometown Local
Radford University Police Department signs the 30 by 30 pledge,

Radford University's campus on September 20, 2021.
Radford University's campus on September 20, 2021.(Will Thomas)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Radford University Police Department is the first university in Virginia to sign the 30x30 pledge, a national incentive to bring more women into law enforcement.

Officials say these are a series of “low and no-cost” actions to improve the recruitment and *retention of women in law enforcement.

The goal is to reach “30 percent women in police recruit classes” by 20-30. Radford University has a majority female student population, this is why Radford University Chief of Police Eric Plummer believes hiring more women will benefit the department and the student population.

“Being able to go to a scene and where maybe a female survivor of a crime may not be willing to share their experiences with a male officer – A female officer they have that ability to be able to relate to the female. As well as maybe provide resources and support,” said Plummer.

Law enforcement said this is just one step of their overall goal to increase their diversity within the force so they can accurately represent the community.

