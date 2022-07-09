Remembering a hometown hero

TROUTVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Firefighters are paying tribute to former Troutville Fire Department Chief Harold Paderick who they say impacted fire training all over the world.

Harold Paderick passed away one week ago, after complications from a long battle with cancer. He was best known as Dean to his friends and family and served in the fire service since 1965. Virginia Department of Fire Programs Chief Jamey Breds met Dean over 30 years ago and says improving training was his passion.

“He always wanted to just make it better and he wanted to surround himself with people and he just wanted to make them better at what they did,” said Breds.” “And that was being better firefighters or first responders.”

His experiences as a first responder at 9/11 both at the World Trade Center and the Pentagon and many international crises like the Mexico City earthquake influenced our current rescue system.

“Dean actually had a seat at the table so to speak representing the state of Virginia when it came to the formulation of the Urban search and rescue teams that are now federally funded across the United States,” added Breds.

Dean was also known as an innovator in the field.

“There are multiple rescue products that are on the market today still being used,” explained Breds.

After retiring, Dean started a business with three of his friends to train firefighters internationally. However, Troutville Fire Department Chief Zack Beckner says he continued helping the local community.

“While he was abroad and involved in a lot of things worldwide,” said Beckner. “He never forgot Troutville and he never forgot where he came from and continued to really give back to the department well after he left as chief.”

The fire department says that they have advanced technology thanks to Dean.

“We have a really strong training program for folks coming and we have a really strong technology that he has helped develop,” explained Breds.

Troutville Fire department says they will continue to honor him by working to improve their training techniques.

