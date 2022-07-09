Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk
Advertisement

WDBJ7 mourns passing of former anchor

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Our team here at WDBJ7 is mourning the loss of a talented journalist and a friend to many in our newsroom.

Susan Bahorich was a familiar face on your screens for a decade here at the station. She worked as a reporter and a weekend morning anchor from 2004 to 2014.

Friends say she was spunky, thoughtful, but most of all brave. She fought off ovarian cancer years ago, and we watched her celebrate the end of treatment.

If you do not initially recognize her from TV, you might remember her laugh after she went viral back in 2013 talking about a cat’s exercise program.

Friends say Susan’s sense of humor and smile lit up every room.

She died Friday surrounded by family.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke Police Chase Ends in Botetourt County
Roanoke police chase ends with self-inflicted death in Botetourt County
State transportation officials provided an update on improvements to Interstate 81
Transportation officials provide update on I-81 improvements
Michael Cerillo Mugshot
Man arrested for church parking lot shooting death
Anywhere from half an inch to two inches is possible with the showers and storms Saturday.
Weather Alert Day Saturday due to heavy rain plus isolated severe potential
The parents of 4-year-old Crosby Pruitt, who is currently on life support, are asking people to...
4-year-old on life support to have organs donated after falling in pool, family says

Latest News

Former WDBJ7 Anchor Dies
Former WDBJ7 Anchor Dies
Employment Struggles For Local Fire Team
Employment Struggles For Local Fire Team
What's What With the Weekend, July 9-10
WDBJ7
What’s What With the Weekend, July 9-10