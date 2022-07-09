Weather Alert Day: Slow moving storms could cause flash flooding

Front brings showers and storms today

Rain lingers early Sunday morning

Cooler temperatures expected this weekend

SATURDAY- WEATHER ALERT DAY

A Weather Alert Day has been issued for Saturday as slow moving showers and storms develop ahead of a front. Right now the main impact will be heavy downpours of 1-2″ or more of rain that could lead to flash flooding. This will likely happen this afternoon into this evening.

Slow moving scattered showers and storms likely today. (WDBJ Weather)

Heavy downpours will be the main risk, but an isolated severe storm can’t be ruled out. The SPC has a MARGINAL risk for severe storms this afternoon and evening.

SPC Outlook for today. (WDBJ Weather)

Highs today look a bit cooler with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Mostly cloudy and seasonable today. (WDBJ Weather)

SUNDAY

This slow moving front will likely keep showers across much of the region through Sunday morning. Rain will taper off slowly through the morning into the early afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s through the region on Sunday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Next week we will start off dry with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures on Monday will be in the 80s for most. As we head into Tuesday the heat builds back in with 90s in store once again.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

Things are quiet at this time across the tropics with no systems expected to develop in the next 5 days.

So far we have had three named storms for the Atlantic Hurricane Season. (WDBJ7)

Get updated information on the tropics in our Hurricane Center.

