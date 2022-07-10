Clouds and showers taper off this afternoon
Dry conditions return for the start of the week
- Rain lingers into the afternoon
- High pressure brings dry conditions on Monday
- Storm chances arrive for middle of next week
SUNDAY
We still hold onto some showers to begin the day with isolated downpours possible in the morning. Still need to be cautious for high water issues throughout the day. Rain will taper off slowly through the early afternoon as the front slowly shifts South.
This will keep us well below average through the day with highs in the 60s and 70s.
NEXT WEEK
Next week we will start off dry with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures on Monday will be in the 80s for most. We see temporary relief from the humidity as dew points drop into the low 60s. As we head into Tuesday the heat and humidity build back in with 90s in store once again.
TRACKING THE TROPICS
Things are quiet at this time across the tropics with no systems expected to develop in the next 5 days.
Get updated information on the tropics in our Hurricane Center.
Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.