Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk
Advertisement

Clouds and showers taper off this afternoon

Dry conditions return for the start of the week
Showers linger through the morning.
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Rain lingers into the afternoon
  • High pressure brings dry conditions on Monday
  • Storm chances arrive for middle of next week

SUNDAY

We still hold onto some showers to begin the day with isolated downpours possible in the morning. Still need to be cautious for high water issues throughout the day. Rain will taper off slowly through the early afternoon as the front slowly shifts South.

Scattered showers slowly taper off from North to South today.
Scattered showers slowly taper off from North to South today.(WDBJ Weather)

This will keep us well below average through the day with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Cloudy and cool today.
Cloudy and cool today.(WDBJ Weather)

NEXT WEEK

Next week we will start off dry with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures on Monday will be in the 80s for most. We see temporary relief from the humidity as dew points drop into the low 60s. As we head into Tuesday the heat and humidity build back in with 90s in store once again.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

Things are quiet at this time across the tropics with no systems expected to develop in the next 5 days.

So far we have had three named storms for the Atlantic Hurricane Season.
So far we have had three named storms for the Atlantic Hurricane Season.(WDBJ7)

Get updated information on the tropics in our Hurricane Center.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former WDBJ7 Anchor Dies
WDBJ7 mourns passing of former anchor
Plantation Rd. in Roanoke Co. back open after crash
Police identify woman killed in Roanoke Co. crash
Virginia's first full-service casino opened Friday in Bristol.
Virginia’s first full-service casino opens in Bristol
People are grieving the loss of a Botetourt County woman they say would help anyone.
Botetourt community remembers Linda Wickline
Photo: Roanoke Police
Man taken to hospital after early morning Roanoke shooting

Latest News

Showers continue overnight.
Showers hang on for the first part of Sunday
Showers will be present for Sunday along with cooler temperatures.
Holding onto showers overnight; pockets of heavy rain possible
Saturday Morning Update
Anywhere from half an inch to two inches is possible with the showers and storms Saturday.
Weather Alert Day Saturday due to heavy rain plus isolated severe potential