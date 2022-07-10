Clouds and showers taper off this afternoon

Rain lingers into the afternoon

High pressure brings dry conditions on Monday

Storm chances arrive for middle of next week

SUNDAY

We still hold onto some showers to begin the day with isolated downpours possible in the morning. Still need to be cautious for high water issues throughout the day. Rain will taper off slowly through the early afternoon as the front slowly shifts South.

Scattered showers slowly taper off from North to South today. (WDBJ Weather)

This will keep us well below average through the day with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Cloudy and cool today. (WDBJ Weather)

NEXT WEEK

Next week we will start off dry with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures on Monday will be in the 80s for most. We see temporary relief from the humidity as dew points drop into the low 60s. As we head into Tuesday the heat and humidity build back in with 90s in store once again.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

Things are quiet at this time across the tropics with no systems expected to develop in the next 5 days.

So far we have had three named storms for the Atlantic Hurricane Season. (WDBJ7)

