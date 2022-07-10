Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk
Advertisement

New Amtrak passenger train is coming to Roanoke

Photo credit: WDBJ7
Photo credit: WDBJ7(WHSV)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Travel is about to become more flexible in Roanoke.

Amtrak in Roanoke is getting a second daily roundtrip passenger train.

The added train will allow for an additional departure from Roanoke to DC at 4:30 p.m and a train from dc to Roanoke at 1 p.m.

“This is going to give them more options for their commute,” said Kathryn Lucas, Director of public relations for visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge. “This is going to give them options if they want to expand their travels or if they want to bring their family with them and make a weekend out of it. It’s going to expand those kind of opportunities which will in turn help our economic development.”

The public is invited to the Roanoke Amtrack station Monday to welcome the new passenger train at 12:56 p.m.

Mayor Lee, congressman Morgan Griffith, and state senators will speak at the ceremony.

Cow bells will also be given out to those at the station to cheer on the train with.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former WDBJ7 Anchor Dies
WDBJ7 mourns passing of former anchor
Plantation Rd. in Roanoke Co. back open after crash
Police identify woman killed in Roanoke Co. crash
Virginia's first full-service casino opened Friday in Bristol.
Virginia’s first full-service casino opens in Bristol
People are grieving the loss of a Botetourt County woman they say would help anyone.
Botetourt community remembers Linda Wickline
Photo: Roanoke Police
One charged, one taken to hospital after early morning Roanoke shooting

Latest News

Downtown Salem
Salem Fair has impacts on local restaurants
The Ferris wheel at the Salem Fair.
Salem Fair recaps success during last day
USA Cycling Amateur Road National Championships
Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge video from from the USA Cycling Amateur Road National Championships goes viral
Pulaski Co. tractor-trailer crash causes delays along I-81