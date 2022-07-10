New Amtrak passenger train is coming to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Travel is about to become more flexible in Roanoke.

Amtrak in Roanoke is getting a second daily roundtrip passenger train.

The added train will allow for an additional departure from Roanoke to DC at 4:30 p.m and a train from dc to Roanoke at 1 p.m.

“This is going to give them more options for their commute,” said Kathryn Lucas, Director of public relations for visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge. “This is going to give them options if they want to expand their travels or if they want to bring their family with them and make a weekend out of it. It’s going to expand those kind of opportunities which will in turn help our economic development.”

The public is invited to the Roanoke Amtrack station Monday to welcome the new passenger train at 12:56 p.m.

Mayor Lee, congressman Morgan Griffith, and state senators will speak at the ceremony.

Cow bells will also be given out to those at the station to cheer on the train with.

