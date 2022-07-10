Salem Fair recaps success during last day

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - People lined up in the rain before the Salem fair opened at noon on Sunday, the last day of the fair.

People who attended enjoyed a variety of food, rides, or petted and fed the animals.

Salem Fair Manager Carey Harveycutter said this year they almost doubled the amount of food donated during pantry night.

Harveycutter said when the weather was good they saw a lot of people attend. But they’ve also seen a lot of rain this year that kept people from attending or force them to shut down.

”We’ve never in the 35 years of this event ever had substantial rain on both Saturday nights and we did this year,” said Harveycutter. “I mean last night was almost a wash out The previous Saturday we saw 1.3 inches of rain early afternoon and so, that hurt both of those. And so I think the last day today is going to be very strong.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.