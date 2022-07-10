Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge video from from the USA Cycling Amateur Road National Championships goes viral

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge is going viral with a Tiktok from the USA Cycling Amateur Road National Championships.

In the video, Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge Director of Partnership Services Marlee Richardson can be seen failing to hand water bottles to USA cyclists. The Tiktok has over 1.6 million views and over 142,000 comments.

“I was pumped for them, and I was pumped to hand out the water and I was just feeling myself. I was in the moment,” said Richardson.

Her coworker, Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge Director of Public Relations Kathryn Lucas filmed as she decided to play music during the last lap to hype the cyclist. Both were on parking duties but were relocated because they were low on volunteers.

“The hydration station it’s about 5 or fewer minutes of really intense exciting action where the cyclists are flying by in the big peloton,” added Lucas. “And about 40minutes of down time of prepping the water bottles, taking the caps off as the so controversial TikTok comments.”

A debate has started in the comment section about how the water bottles should be handed.

“Put the water bottles on strings. Keep the caps on, put a straw in it. Until you’re up doing it. I don’t think you know what you’re doing,” explained Richardson.

The video has been featured on ESPNW where it has hundreds of views and comments.

“As director of PR let me see how I can use this to help the world know about Virginia’s Blue Ridge,” said Lucas. “So, I ask them to share that it was from the USA cycling race in Botetourt. So, that hopefully we can get some more recognition.”

“I would encourage you that one of the greatest things you can do is get out of your comfort zone and do something fun like that,” added Richardson.

The event will be returning to Virginia’s Blue Ridge next summer and you can sign up to volunteer. Click here for more information.

