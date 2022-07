BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A non-verbal young boy with autism was found dead in Buckingham County early Monday morning, according to the Toga Volunteer Fire Department.

Crews say they found six-year-old Landon Raber around 5:30 a.m Monday. He was reported missing Sunday evening.

Raber had last been seen near the area of 4650 New Store Rd.

