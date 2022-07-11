Angels of Assisi is holding another adoption event as shelters reach full capacity

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Angels of Assisi animal shelter is hosting another adoption event this weekend, July 15-17.

People adopted 20 dogs at this past weekend’s event on July 8-9. The event comes as animal shelters across Southwest Virginia and the country are hitting full capacity.

At the adoption event this weekend, there will be a $50 adoption fee.

The shelter’s community engagement director explained how Angels of Assisi is now able to help animals from the regional shelter because they have more space.

”When the regional shelter has to take in stray animals, unfortunately, sometimes they have to make some tough decisions,” Dayna Reynolds said. “So we weren’t able to help them, and now we’re super excited we were actually able to go to our RCACP and pull a bunch of dogs.”

Reynolds also said the shelter is offering discounted animal care in order to keep pets with their families and avoid animal surrendering.

The adoption event this upcoming weekend is at the PetSmart on 220 south of 419. On Friday, the shelter will be there from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.