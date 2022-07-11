Bath County welcomes 57th annual art show

BATH COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Bath County is having their 57th annual Art Show at Valley Elementary School.

Over 600 works of art from over 280 local and regional artists will be on display starting this Saturday.

Viewing the art is free, but all of the pieces will be for sale.

All proceeds from the show go to the Bath County Arts Association to fund various arts activities around the county as well as scholarships.

“By selling this art, that helps us deliver what we can to the county. It’s a real boon for the artists to be able to sell, but it also really gives us the funding we need to make a difference here,” said Mindy Brooks, President of the Bath County Arts Association.

Anyone can enter their artwork into the show for a small fee.

There will be prizes given to artists who place in their category.

The art will be on display until July 24.

