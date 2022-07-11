Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk
Advertisement

Bath County welcomes 57th annual art show

Bath County Art Show
Bath County Art Show(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATH COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Bath County is having their 57th annual Art Show at Valley Elementary School.

Over 600 works of art from over 280 local and regional artists will be on display starting this Saturday.

Viewing the art is free, but all of the pieces will be for sale.

All proceeds from the show go to the Bath County Arts Association to fund various arts activities around the county as well as scholarships.

“By selling this art, that helps us deliver what we can to the county. It’s a real boon for the artists to be able to sell, but it also really gives us the funding we need to make a difference here,” said Mindy Brooks, President of the Bath County Arts Association.

Anyone can enter their artwork into the show for a small fee.

There will be prizes given to artists who place in their category.

The art will be on display until July 24.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Giles County Sheriff's Office said Monday a homeowner reported an early morning shooting....
Giles County residents asked to stay inside due to incident outside the Town of Narrows
Former WDBJ7 Anchor Dies
WDBJ7 mourns passing of former anchor
File Graphic (KWTX)
One person in custody after NRV pursuit, scene cleared
Plantation Rd. in Roanoke Co. back open after crash
Police identify woman killed in Roanoke Co. crash
Firefighters in our hometowns are paying tribute to a firefighter who they say impacted fire...
Troutville remembers a hometown hero

Latest News

Uptown Martinsville
Restaurant Week returns to Uptown Martinsville
Mill Mountain Zoo 70th Birthday
Mill Mountain Zoo celebrates 70th birthday
People are grieving the loss of a Botetourt County woman they say would help anyone.
Botetourt community remembers Linda Wickline
Performances at the stage of the Hispanic Heritage Festival held last year.
Local Colors announces third annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration