Dry conditions return today
Patchy, dense fog possible to develop into Monday morning
- Rain showers continue to diminish
- High pressure brings dry conditions on Monday
- Storm chances arrive for middle of next week
RECORD SUNDAY
Due to the rain and clouds on Sunday we broke records for the lowest maximum temperatures recorded for the day.
MONDAY
We have some clouds and areas of patchy fog to start the day. Fog will lift and skies will be sunny to mostly sunny for the rest of the day. High rebound a bit after a record day on Sunday with highs in the 70s and 80s.
We see temporary relief from the humidity as dew points drop into the 50s. As we head into Tuesday the heat and humidity build back in.
TUESDAY
Hot and humid conditions return for Tuesday. Highs climb into the 80s and 90s. A fast moving front will bring the chance for some scattered storms Tuesday afternoon into the evening.
With our hot and humid atmosphere some storms could become strong to severe. This map could change on Tuesday morning.
TRACKING THE TROPICS
As of this morning the NHC is watching an area of low pressure near the Gulf of Mexico. Some models are showing development as the system moves into the Gulf and possibly returning into the Gulf states in the next 5 to 10 days.
