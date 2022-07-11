Dry conditions return today

Rain showers continue to diminish

High pressure brings dry conditions on Monday

Storm chances arrive for middle of next week

RECORD SUNDAY

Due to the rain and clouds on Sunday we broke records for the lowest maximum temperatures recorded for the day.

Record temperatures were set on Sunday. (WDBJ Weather)

MONDAY

We have some clouds and areas of patchy fog to start the day. Fog will lift and skies will be sunny to mostly sunny for the rest of the day. High rebound a bit after a record day on Sunday with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Warmer temperatures return today. (WDBJ Weather)

We see temporary relief from the humidity as dew points drop into the 50s. As we head into Tuesday the heat and humidity build back in.

TUESDAY

Hot and humid conditions return for Tuesday. Highs climb into the 80s and 90s. A fast moving front will bring the chance for some scattered storms Tuesday afternoon into the evening.

Scattered storms are possible Tuesday afternoon. (WDBJ Weather)

With our hot and humid atmosphere some storms could become strong to severe. This map could change on Tuesday morning.

SPC outlook for Tuesday afternoon and evening. (WDBJ Weather)

TRACKING THE TROPICS

As of this morning the NHC is watching an area of low pressure near the Gulf of Mexico. Some models are showing development as the system moves into the Gulf and possibly returning into the Gulf states in the next 5 to 10 days.

NHC 5 Day Outlook (WDBJ Weather)

So far we have had three named storms for the Atlantic Hurricane Season. (WDBJ7)

Get updated information on the tropics in our Hurricane Center.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.