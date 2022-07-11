First emPATH unit in Virginia to be built in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Striving for a brighter future in behavioral healthcare and emergency medicine. That’s what Centra is aiming for with the planning for a new addition, spurred by an anonymous $1 million donation.

Over the next few months, a first of its kind model for the Commonwealth will begin to take shape out in Lynchburg known as emPATH.

“I have done this for almost 40 years, this is the first time in my career I have been this excited about a program, says James Bryant, Vice President Emergency Services with Centra.

The emPATH program stands for Emergency Psychiatric Assessment, Treatment and Healing. It’s a model created in California, that’s targeted towards patients struggling with things ranging from anxiety and depression, anger, and even substance abuse. Medical professionals say it has been heavily studied and seen a lot of success.

“In the past, patients come into the emergency room, we put them in relative isolation, we evaluate them, we give them medications, and then we try to get them placed into another facility,” begins Bryant. “What emPATH does that’s very different, patients go into an open space.”

An open space designed to make patients feel more comfortable, while also maintaining interaction.

Centra will be creating the emPATH space that is physically connected to the emergency department where they can better evaluate and treat patients.

“What’s really beneficial about emPATH is taking caregivers and having them actually interacting with patients. So often times when people come in, they’re in a room, they’re being monitored, but they don’t have that interaction,” he explains. “Having that and experience and actually being there when patients are doing that we can coach the patient, we can see how medications are working, we can see how those interactions are actually going with them, and make those adjustments based on real world situations.”

The space will be built to accommodate about ten patients at a time while caregivers observe and determine their next steps. In this facility, professionals can administer care, and allow patients to return home safely faster.

“What we really want to do is treat this like we treat many other illnesses, but this is a lifelong condition for these patients,” notes Bryant. “By having them work together, working with behavioral health specialists, emergency department team members, and with other patients, they learn how to deal with their crisis on their own.”

Centra says they recognize the vitality of a space like this, so they hope to break ground in the fall and have the site operational in the spring.

“All of us know someone who would benefit from emPATH, having that supportive environment for people. There’s often times a fear of behavioral health and mental health illnesses, there’s a stigma that sometimes goes along with that. What emPATH does is remove that barrier,” he adds. “I believe this is the future of behavioral healthcare and emergency medicine.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.