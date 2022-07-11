Hometown Local
Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice joins Broncos ownership group

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - A former U.S. secretary of state is now one of the owners of the Denver Broncos!

The team announced Monday that Condoleezza Rice was joining the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group, which bought the team last month.

The move isn’t as out of the blue as it sounds: Rice, who served in the George W. Bush administration, has deep-rooted Colorado ties, having moved to Denver when she was 12 and then attending a state school for both her undergrad and graduate degrees. And she’s no football novice -- her father was a former football coach.

In a statement posted to the Broncos’ Twitter page, the Walton-Penner group said it was excited to welcome Rice into the fold:

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

