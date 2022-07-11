Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk
Advertisement

Four hurt after car flips over embankment in northwest Charlotte

It took a large tow truck to lift the car back up onto the road.
A tow truck was used to lift up a car that went over an embankment on Brookshire Boulevard.
A tow truck was used to lift up a car that went over an embankment on Brookshire Boulevard.(Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Several people were injured in an overnight crash on Brookshire Boulevard in northwest Charlotte.

A car flipped over an embankment before 12 a.m. Monday in the area of Brookshire Boulevard and Fred Alexander Boulevard.

It took a large tow truck to lift the car back up onto the road.

According to Medic, four people were taken to the hospital following the crash. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

WBTV has reached out to authorities for more on what led up to the collision.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Giles County Sheriff's Office said Monday a homeowner reported an early morning shooting....
Giles County residents asked to stay inside due to incident outside the Town of Narrows
Former WDBJ7 Anchor Dies
WDBJ7 mourns passing of former anchor
Plantation Rd. in Roanoke Co. back open after crash
Police identify woman killed in Roanoke Co. crash
Firefighters in our hometowns are paying tribute to a firefighter who they say impacted fire...
Troutville remembers a hometown hero
A local legal aid company reports a 70% increase
Eviction rates on the rise in Roanoke and across Virginia

Latest News

Bryan Calderon
Man arrested after running over CMPD officer during pursuit
Western Virginia Water Authority customers will experience reduced water due to a 12-inch water...
Water main break slows traffic on Orange Ave. in Roanoke
Pulaski Co. tractor-trailer crash cleared along I-81S
Plantation Rd. in Roanoke Co. back open after crash
Police identify woman killed in Roanoke Co. crash
State transportation officials provided an update on improvements to Interstate 81
Transportation officials provide update on I-81 improvements