Giles County residents asked to stay inside due to incident outside the Town of Narrows

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Giles County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to keep doors, windows and vehicles locked due to what the sheriff’s office is calling “an incident,” outside of the town of Narrows.

The incident occurred in the area of Poplar St and Minton St.

The Giles County Sheriff’s Office told WDBJ7 the situation is “severe,” and that a person fled the scene.

The sheriff’s office is asking residents to call 540-921-3842 to report any suspicious activity.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

