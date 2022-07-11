Hometown Local
Hurley native killed in Buchanan crash

By Justin Geary
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BUCHANAN, Va. (WDBJ) - A Hurley man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Buchanan Saturday night, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say they responded at 11:23 p.m. to Route 460, a third of a mile east of Route 83.

Police say 34-year-old Ronald Lee Dave Stacey was driving a Chevy S10 pickup truck west on Route 460 when he drove off the right side of the road and hit a guardrail.

Stacy was pronounced dead at the scene.

