Man arrested after running over CMPD officer during pursuit

A pursuit took place that led into York County and ended about 30 minutes later
Bryan Calderon
Bryan Calderon(York County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been arrested after running over a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer during a pursuit that led into York County.

On July 8, officers responded to a stolen vehicle call around 2:30 p.m. at 100 Red Roof Drive. An auto business located at the location was tracking a vehicle stolen and officers located it in the 8800 block of Sharonbrook Drive.

While approaching the vehicle, 22-year-old Bryan Calderon drove off, striking one officer, knocking him to the ground and running over his legs.

A pursuit took place that led into York County and ended about 30 minutes later by the South Carolina Highway Patrol who took him into custody.

Calderon is charged in S.C. with hit-and-run and DWI, and additionally being charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer, hit-and-run, fleeing to elude and no operator’s license.

The officer struck has scrapes and bruises but is expected to be okay.

