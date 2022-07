CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is asking for help to find a missing man.

John Milton Harris III, 59. has not been seen for around two weeks.

He stands at five-feet-eight-inches with a medium build.

Harris suffers from multiple medical issues.

Contact CrimeStoppers at (434) 977-4000 with information.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.