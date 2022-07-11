Hometown Local
No injuries reported in Blue Ridge Fiberboard fire

Fire graphic
Fire graphic(WLUC)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Fire Department says no one was injured in a fire at Blue Ridge Fiberboard Sunday night.

Crews say they saw fire and smoke outside of the facility where fiberboard is stored before being shipped.

Nearly 100 bundles of fiberboard caught on fire and plant personnel were attempting to put the fire out. The fire was knocked down and didn’t extend to the facility.

Fire crews remained on the scene for over 3 hours while forklift operators from the plant moved the bundles of materials and spread them out for further extinguishment.

Danville Life Saving Crew, Danville Police Dept., Danville Electric, Danville Utilities, and plant maintenance personnel assisted the Danville Fire Department in the fire.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Fire Marshal’s Office.

