Pepperdine infielder hones craft in Pulaski for second summer

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - A west coast kid is spending his second summer perfecting his skills down in Pulaski, and his offensive production shows he’s been doing his homework.

Ryan Johnson is a rising junior at Pepperdine University, and he’s spending his second summer playing for the Pulaski River Turtles. He’s leading the team in RBI’s, and is tied for the lead in homers and doubles.

Johnson is a utility infielder, even spending time behind the plate. He says that playing in Southwest Virginia has made him a better ballplayer, something he will bring back with him to the west coast.

“I think playing on the east coast which is further from home for me, I’m from Arizona,” Johnson explains. “I think just being away from home and learning how to be uncomfortable and perform has helped me so much.”

The River Turtles take on Bluefield Monday night at home in Pulaski.

