One person in custody after NRV pursuit, people asked to be vigilant

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Blacksburg Police have found the vehicle involved, and one person was taken into custody. The scene is still active.

EARLIER STORY: The Blacksburg Police Department asked people to be vigilant Monday afternoon as officers continue to search for a driver who fled a traffic stop.

The agency issued a Citizens Alert Monday at 2:26 p.m. alerting people to a large police presence around Clay Street and Graves Avenue following a vehicle pursuit coming from Christiansburg.

According to a spokesperson for the Town of Christiansburg, officers attempted to stop a vehicle for a routine traffic stop. The driver took off. Christiansburg officers got caught in traffic and alerted the Blacksburg Police Department and the Virginia Tech Police Department that the driver appeared to be heading their way.

Police are searching for the driver and have asked the community to stay aware. In a follow up alert from the Blacksburg Police Department around 2:44 p.m., police said the vehicle is described as a dark-colored Volkswagen Passat with tinted windows and Florida tags. Police are unsure if the suspect is still driving or on foot.

People are encouraged to call 9-1-1 if they see or hear anything suspicious.

This is a developing story. More information will be added to this article when it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.