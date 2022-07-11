Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk
Advertisement

One person in custody after NRV pursuit, people asked to be vigilant

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Blacksburg Police have found the vehicle involved, and one person was taken into custody. The scene is still active.

EARLIER STORY: The Blacksburg Police Department asked people to be vigilant Monday afternoon as officers continue to search for a driver who fled a traffic stop.

The agency issued a Citizens Alert Monday at 2:26 p.m. alerting people to a large police presence around Clay Street and Graves Avenue following a vehicle pursuit coming from Christiansburg.

According to a spokesperson for the Town of Christiansburg, officers attempted to stop a vehicle for a routine traffic stop. The driver took off. Christiansburg officers got caught in traffic and alerted the Blacksburg Police Department and the Virginia Tech Police Department that the driver appeared to be heading their way.

Police are searching for the driver and have asked the community to stay aware. In a follow up alert from the Blacksburg Police Department around 2:44 p.m., police said the vehicle is described as a dark-colored Volkswagen Passat with tinted windows and Florida tags. Police are unsure if the suspect is still driving or on foot.

People are encouraged to call 9-1-1 if they see or hear anything suspicious.

This is a developing story. More information will be added to this article when it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Giles County Sheriff's Office said Monday a homeowner reported an early morning shooting....
Giles County residents asked to stay inside due to incident outside the Town of Narrows
Former WDBJ7 Anchor Dies
WDBJ7 mourns passing of former anchor
Plantation Rd. in Roanoke Co. back open after crash
Police identify woman killed in Roanoke Co. crash
Firefighters in our hometowns are paying tribute to a firefighter who they say impacted fire...
Troutville remembers a hometown hero
A local legal aid company reports a 70% increase
Eviction rates on the rise in Roanoke and across Virginia

Latest News

Bryan Calderon
Man arrested after running over CMPD officer during pursuit
Western Virginia Water Authority customers will experience reduced water due to a 12-inch water...
Water main break slows traffic on Orange Ave. in Roanoke
Brittany Morgan introduces us to Ryan Johnson in this edition of Chatter's Box!
Chatter's Box: Meet Ryan Johnson
US Route 2 near Lavigne Road in South Hero is closed until further notice
Hurley native killed in Buchanan crash