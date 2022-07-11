Restaurant Week returns to Uptown Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s an exciting week for restaurants in Uptown Martinsville.

Today marks the start of Uptown Martinsville’s Restaurant Week – a way for members of the community to support local mom and pop restaurants.

The Chamber’s Partnership for Economic Growth promoted the event by giving out coupon cards for participating restaurants to anyone who came by the office.

Martinsville’s Restaurant Week started last year.

“We actually had a lot of folks asking if we were going to host it again because of the success. It was a great event and this year has been that way also,” said Kimberly Keller-Bonacci, Uptown Entrepreneurial Development Manager.

This year, The Chamber’s Partnership for Economic Growth gave out all 50 of their $10 off coupon cards, totaling around $500.

“We distributed those very quickly. We actually had to turn people away,” said Keller-Bonacci.

Organizers of the event say supporting local restaurants during this time of year is crucial.

“Restaurant week is a great way to support these businesses because, typically, summer months can be slower for our local restaurants here in our community,” said Kimberly Keller-Bonacci. “This is a great way to showcase these restaurants and support them during what can usually be a slower time of year.”

The Ground Floor and La Plazita are two of the 10 restaurants participating in Restaurant Week.

Both restaurants said they have already seen customers come in with Restaurant Week coupon cards.

“I already noticed quite a bit of buzz surrounding the event. I think a lot of people leading up to the event have shared it on Facebook and been engaging on social media around it. We do expect quite a bit of participation around it,” said Josh Blancas, owner of the Ground Floor.

The last day of Restaurant Week is July 16. Organizers say they plan to continue this event in the years to come.

