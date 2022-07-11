Three arrested in attempted robbery of Roanoke business

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police say they were able to arrest three suspects after watching them unsuccessfully rob a business in the 4600 block of Plantation Road NE Monday afternoon.

During a surveillance check in the area, they observed three men in masks, at least one who was armed, leave a vehicle and run to the door of a business. They tried to enter, but were not able to get in.

The three suspects then fled back to their vehicle and left the parking lot at a high rate of speed, leading to a pursuit and additional units responding.

The suspects left the vehicle in the 3200 block of Forest Hill NW and began to flee on foot. Police constructed a perimeter around the area to carry out a search, resulting in all three being taken into custody without further struggle.

The three men were taken to the Roanoke Police Department to speak with detectives and subsequently charged with the following:

-Markie J. Hill, 19 of Roanoke, charged with Attempted Robbery (two counts)

-Benjamin D. Jones, 30 of Roanoke, charged with Attempted Robbery (two counts)

-Lorenzo L. Carter, 29 of Roanoke, charged with Attempted Robbery (two counts)

Two other men were also questioned and released.

