Virginia Community Capital introduces economic equity loan fund to aid minority businesses

By Brittany Morgan
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One organization in the commonwealth is creating an avenue to help certain small businesses that were hit hard by the pandemic.

Virginia Community Capital is introducing an Economic Equity Fund of 10 million dollars. The fund will be used to facilitate low cost financing loans to women and minority owned small businesses still recovering from the pandemic. The group says this is different than a traditional loan from a bank because they have more flexibility.

“We have enhancements to the loans,” begins Joey Barnes, Small Business Lending Manager with VCC. “Sometimes if clients are a little short on collateral, we are able to help them with that. If they’re a little tight on cash flow in previous years, we look back to pre-COVID and look at what they’ve done post COVID, and there are instances where we are able to help. With a traditional bank, if it fits the box, that’s great. If it doesn’t fit the box, then it’s probably a no. We’re a little more flexible.”

This loan fund is available to ay qualifying small business in Virginia.

More information is available here, or by emailing jbarnes@vccva.org, or phone at (757) 962-0955 to speak with Barnes directly.

