Water main break slows traffic on Orange Ave. in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A water main break along Orange Avenue in Roanoke slowed traffic Monday afternoon.

According to the Western Virginia Water Authority, crews are working to repair a 12-inch water line break at the intersection of Orange Avenue and Gus Nicks Blvd.

Water Authority customers may have reduced water pressure or interrupted service while work is being done.

Officials say when the break is isolated and traffic control is in place, they will have a clearer idea of how long the repair is likely to take.

You can check back in on this article for updates as they become available.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.