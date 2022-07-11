Hometown Local
Water main break slows traffic on Orange Ave. in Roanoke

Western Virginia Water Authority customers will experience reduced water due to a 12-inch water...
Western Virginia Water Authority customers will experience reduced water due to a 12-inch water line break on Orange Ave and Gus Nicks Blvd in Roanoke, according to a Water Authority spokesperson.(WDBJ7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A water main break along Orange Avenue in Roanoke slowed traffic Monday afternoon.

According to the Western Virginia Water Authority, crews are working to repair a 12-inch water line break at the intersection of Orange Avenue and Gus Nicks Blvd.

Water Authority customers may have reduced water pressure or interrupted service while work is being done.

Officials say when the break is isolated and traffic control is in place, they will have a clearer idea of how long the repair is likely to take.

You can check back in on this article for updates as they become available.

